VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,949 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $57,221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,698,000 after purchasing an additional 127,125 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

