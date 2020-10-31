Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

