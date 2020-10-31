Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after buying an additional 330,804 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,753,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,901,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

