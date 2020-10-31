Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

