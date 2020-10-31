Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

