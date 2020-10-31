Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.