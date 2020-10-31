Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after purchasing an additional 174,264 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

