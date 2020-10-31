Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $216.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $240.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.09.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.