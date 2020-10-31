Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

