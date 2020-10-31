Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

