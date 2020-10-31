Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Increased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 680,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 587,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

