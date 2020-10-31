Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

