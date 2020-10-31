Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 557.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

