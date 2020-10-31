Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after purchasing an additional 529,475 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

