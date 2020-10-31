Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05.

