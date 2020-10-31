Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.