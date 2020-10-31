Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,020,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

