Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. AXA lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 270,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 300,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

