Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

