Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.80.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

