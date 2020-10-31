Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

