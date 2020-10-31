Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.43.

VECO stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $631.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8,482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,802,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 1,781,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,214,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 179,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

