Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce sales of $462.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.86 million and the lowest is $453.66 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 130,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

