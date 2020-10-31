Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce $462.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.66 million and the highest is $471.86 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.