Ventus 2 VCT (LON:VEN2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.00

Shares of Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.21 ($0.94), with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.80.

Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile (LON:VEN2)

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

