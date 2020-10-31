Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 170.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 98.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,655 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 354.9% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 74,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,759.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $177.97 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $195.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.