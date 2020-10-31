Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

VBTX stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 194,231 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 54,356 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

