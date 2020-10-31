Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

VERX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vertex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex stock. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Vertex makes up about 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

