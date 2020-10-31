Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $194.20 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

