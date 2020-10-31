Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Get Veru alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP grew its position in Veru by 38.5% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.