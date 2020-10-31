Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

Viad stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.