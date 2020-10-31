VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%.

VICI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

