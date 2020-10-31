VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

