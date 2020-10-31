Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial upped their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Vicor stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.55 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,855. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $11,001,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 59,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,731 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

