Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

