Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.