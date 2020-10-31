Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $409.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

