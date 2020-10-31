Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIOT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $238.41 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.