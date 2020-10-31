Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells $133,327.20 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $963,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $120,656.55.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $238,635.20.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00.

VIR stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,185.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

