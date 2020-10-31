Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Visa has raised its dividend by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

