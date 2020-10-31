Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

