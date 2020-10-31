Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

