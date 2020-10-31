Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

