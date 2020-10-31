Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $212.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous target price of $233.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

V stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.86. The stock has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

