Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.23% of Vista Gold worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

