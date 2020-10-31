Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.23% of Vista Gold worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

