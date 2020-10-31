Visteon (NYSE:VC) Announces Earnings Results

Visteon (NYSE:VC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $89.65 on Friday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $97.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.