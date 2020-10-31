Visteon (NYSE:VC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Visteon (NYSE:VC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Visteon stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $97.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

