Visteon (VC) & The Competition Financial Survey

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Visteon to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visteon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visteon Competitors 732 2284 2427 124 2.35

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Visteon’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 32.36 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.31

Visteon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.57% -99.15% -0.12%

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon competitors beat Visteon on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

