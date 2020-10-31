Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Visterra alerts:

Shares of Visterra stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Visterra has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visterra by 608.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visterra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visterra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Visterra

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visterra (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.